Tazewell County Fire and EMS Getting New Equipment

There's new equipment on the way for Tazewell County Fire and EMS crews.  Tazewell County Director of Fire and EMS Barry Brooks said they placed an order for more than 300 new pagers.  Brooks said it's all thanks to funding of $125,000 from the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.  He said it's been a 2 year project. 

Brooks said, "I can't relay to you the importance of being able to get this call out to our volunteer firefighters and EMS.  It couldn't of come any sooner.  We really were in desperate need to get these things ordered and hopefully they will be here within the next 60 days."

Brooks said they also purchased 10 new sets of personal protective equipment.  5 sets went to the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department and the other 5 went to the Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.   

