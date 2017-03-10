Clean Up Underway After Wind Rips Roof Off Mercer County Business

Owners of a Mercer County business are now picking up the pieces after high winds ripped off their roof on March 1, 2017. On Friday, March 10, 2017, Bessie Young was helping co-owner of D's and P's, Pat Blankenship, clean up her business right off Route 52 in Brushfork.

Young said, "Mostly what we have to do, we have to get some more building supplies and we're working on doing that now."

Blankenship said they removed the roof on Thursday and now they are in need of a new one. The business has been around for 10 years. They sell things like furniture, costume, jewelry, and dishes.

Blankenship said they lost a lot of furniture due to the storm.

Blankenship said, "We still got a long way to go. It's a time consuming thing. It's been a blessing to have people like Bessie and those people helping to get the clean up done. We got a long way to go. If there's anybody that has items they don't need that we can help the community back with or help us back, we would certainly appreciate that."

Blankenship said if they don't get a new roof soon, then they will have to throw away everything that's still inside of the building.

She said, "It was not just something just to strive on money. It was a community thing that we had here. Many many nice people come here from all different directions. If anybody could just help us out a bit, it would be a great help for us."

She hopes to be able to have everything cleaned up and reopen by April 1, 2017. Anyone who would like to help about can reach Blankenship at 304-809-1640.