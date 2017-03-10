UPDATE: Lena Lunsford Appears in Court for Death of Daughter

Lena Lunsford, the mother of a Lewis County girl who went missing in 2011, appeared in court Friday.

Judge Jacob Reger arraigned Lena Lunsford on four felony charges: one count of murder of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by refusal or failure to provide necessities; one count of death of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by child abuse; one count of child abuse resulting in injury; and one count of concealment of a deceased, human body.

Lena Lunsford is accused of hitting Aliayah Lunsford in the head with a solid, handheld object, which caused her death on or about September 24, 2011 inside their home.

Lena Lunsford's attorney asked for a continuance to the next term of court. Judge Reger said he wanted to go ahead and set the dates, but the court would be inclined to continue the proceedings due to the amount of discovery that needs to be done in the case.

A pre-trial hearing is set for June 7 at 9 a.m. Jury selection is set for June 12 at 9 a.m., with the trial set to begin June 19 at 9 a.m.

In November 2016, Lena Lunsford was arrested in Florida for the death of her daughter.

Witnesses who were in the home at the time of the incident said Aliayah Lunsford fell to the ground immediately after Lena Lunsford hit her in the head, according to court documents.

Deputies said Lena Lunsford did not initially provide help or medical assistance to Aliayah Lunsford, who was "visibly suffering from the trauma." Lena Lunsford would not let anyone in the home help the child or call 911, deputies said.

Aliayah Lunsford died within hours of the incident, deputies said.

Lena Lunsford made up a story about what happened, destroyed evidence, hid Aliayah Lunsford's body, and instructed witnesses to conceal the truth, according to court documents.

Investigators have not shared any further information on the location of Aliayah Lunsford's body.