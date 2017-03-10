Gov. Justice Announces Tax Plan for Retired Veterans

CHARLESTON, WV - Gov. Justice announced today that he will propose a tax break for retired military veterans.

The proposal includes a 100% exemption from the state income tax for retired members of the military.

According to a release from the Governor's Office, Justice believes the plan will not only support West Virgian veterans, but also attract more service members to move to WV.

"It will go a long way toward helping military families that are struggling to get by. I hope it will incentivize veterans who are native West Virginians to return home and attract veterans from all over the country to move here," said Gov. Justice.

The tax break would amount to $3.1 million in total for military families.