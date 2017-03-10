MISSING: Deputies search for William Harvey - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

MISSING: Deputies search for William Harvey

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A family is asking for help from the community to find a man who has been missing since Tuesday, March 7, 2017.  Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are looking for William Joseph Harvey, 30, of Arnett, WV.

Harvey apparently left his home between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.  He was driving a black 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee with LED lights on the front and a Friends of Coal sticker on the back.  Harvey is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs around 165-pounds.  He has short dark hair and a beard and mustache. 

Anyone with information on Harvey's location is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on your phone, computer or mobile device.

