Clocks Spring Ahead, Time to Check Smoke Detectors Batteries

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2am. If you're a fan of your sleep, like many of us are, you'll be losing an hour. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Daylight Saving Time was enacted during both World Wars to minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel during the wars. When the clocks spring ahead, it's a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. If you want a smoke detector, but can't afford it, the Beckley Fire Department can help. Joesph Coughlin, Beckley Fire Department Chief, told us "The Red Cross has a smoke detector program as well. And they'll come install, well they coordinator with us and we, in the city, we install them, outside the city other volunteer departments um will install stall them." Statistics from the National Fire Protection Association show more people die in homes without smoke detectors - than in homes that have one.