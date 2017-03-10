Local Elementary School Teacher Competes in Hunks for Heels

Our own Joe Putrelo won't be the only man trying to walk in heels for charity tonight. Kelvin Pannell, who teaches Physical Education at Mabscott Elementary School, will be on the stage as well. Over the past 10 days, students have been collecting hundreds of pennies to help their gym teacher reach his fundraising goal. Mabscott Elementary students raised more than 16-hundred dollars to donate to the Women's Resource Center. Kelvin Parnell, Hunks in Heels Contestant, told us " Well just violence against women. I don't think that should ever happen. So with that being said, I chose to do this." If you want to check out the show, it starts at 6 at the moose lodge in Beckley.