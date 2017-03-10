Passport Fair in Beckley

If you're in need of a passport, not many post offices across the mountain state can process passport applications. Beckley's main post office is one of the few where you're able to apply for a passport. Kara Brown brought her children in to get them passports. She said "They haven't been out of the country before so um they need it to travel." Passports are a normal service offered by the U.S. Postal Service, but not many people know about it. Misty Osborne, U.S. Post Office Beckley Customer Service Supervisor, told us, "There are few post offices in our state that offer this service so we like to provide additional services to our customers when all possible." Once you've applied for a passport, it typically takes 6 - 8 weeks before it arrives. A passport is good for 10 years for an adult and 5 years for a child. Donna Ellison was also getting a passport, but not for an upcoming trip. She said "Mine expired and my children are all grown and so we. I would hope to get to travel somewhere with them." Passports are 135 dollars for adults and 85 dollars for a child. You can stop by the main post office in Beckley Monday through Friday, from 9am to 3pm to get a passport.