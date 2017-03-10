Greenbrier East High School Hosts Greenbrier Resort Professionals

Today was a big day at Greenbrier East High School.



Professionals from the Greenbrier Resort were on hand all day. They spoke to students about careers in culinary arts, marketing, and much more.



Principal Kelly Huff says this is an opportunity for students to learn outside the classroom adding, "My Prostart class is actually learning the art of culinary service from top to bottom so you can see them, hopefully, behind me in their uniforms. What they're learning in the class is 'okay this is what you're going to translate to on the job skills.'"

The day was complete with a lunch made by culinary students and the GEHS cafeteria staff. The chefs at the Greenbrier Resort provided dessert.