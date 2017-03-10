Ten New Homes Dedicated in Hope Village

"There were definitely many days of depression and anxiety. Today was kind of closing that chapter of those emotions, and it's definitely a time for healing and celebration," those are the words of new homeowner Tristan Nutter.

For her, ending that part of her story meant opening the front door to her brand new Hope Village house. There, Tristan and her 14 year-old daughter will begin writing the next chapter, "I feel like I'm just a survivor, my daughter is a survivor and we're just ready to continue on with our life," says Nutter.

Tristan was one of ten homeowners at Friday's dedication. The completed homes mean Nicely Way is the first finished street in the new neighborhood.

Most of the residents on Nicely Way in Hope Village were living in White Sulphur Springs at the time of the flood. Tristan, though, was living in Ronceverte when her home was destroyed by the flooding. Now, she says she's excited to be here in Hope Village adding, "We all have something in common. Besides loving West Virginia and wanting to stay here through a difficult time. So, I'm really looking forward to that. Just getting to know the people that have gone through similar situations and how we're all just survivors and super strong and ready to move on and be happy."

More homes are being built in Hope Village. Homes for White Sulphur Springs is also accepting applications from families that would like to rent a home in the neighborhood.

