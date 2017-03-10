Beckley Lawyers File Lawsuit Against Boone County Board of Education

Two Boone County teachers have hired a legal team out of Raleigh County to file a class action suit against the Boone County Board of Education.

The Boone County Board of Education, its current and previous superintendents, along with other personnel are named in the suit. Stacey Fragile, a lawyer from the office of Stephen P. New in Beckley, said the Boone County Board of Education failed to pay certain fringe benefits to an undetermined number of faculty and staff.

She told 59News the money was withheld from their pay checks by the Board of Education.

"Two types of payments were supposed to be made," Fragile said. "Either to their supplemental retirement accounts, or to their supplemental insurance accounts, and their payments were not made."

The lawsuit was officially filed Wednesday, March 8, 2017. It accuses the defendants of seven different counts including violation of the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act and Civil Conspiracy.

Fragile said defendants have not been served yet and court dates haven't been set. The Boone County Schools superintendent hasn't returned our call from the early afternoon of Friday, March 10, 2017.