Raleigh County 911 Center in Need of Upgraded Equipment

Raleigh County Dispatchers believe they can improve coverage of the area if their equipment is upgraded.

They tell us some of it is more than 10 years old and will soon exceed the recommended life span.

"For us, if we're having problems with the equipment, it usually locks up on us and we can't do anything at that point," Cindy Webb, Raleigh County 911 dispatch supervisor, said.

"Well, having the most up to date aerial mapping would really benefit Raleigh County because the dispatchers and first responders use the aerial mapping as well," Stephanie Cook, who works in the Raleigh County 911 data entry and mapping office, said.

John Zilinski, Raleigh County 911 director, said the upgrades they need will cost more than $1 million. The list of those upgrades is a long one.

"The computer systems out in dispatch, the computer aid where we keep our records, the servers that house this data and also office equipment as far as computers," Zilinski said.

59News went to the county commission, asking how that much money could be raised. We're told the monthly county landline fee of $3 would likely go up to buy the new emergency equipment.

But it's not definite. There will be a public meeting about the matter at the Raleigh County Commission building in uptown Beckley at 10 a.m. March 21, 2017.

"Everything's skyrocketed except for funding," Zilinski said. "We want to keep the state of the art center here in Raleigh County for the last several years, we want to keep the process going."

