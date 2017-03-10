Advocacy groups: Pipeline assessment lacks real analysis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Three advocacy groups in Virginia want federal regulators to rescind or revise an environmental assessment of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline because they say it was released prematurely and lacks meaningful analysis.

The groups made their arguments in a filing this week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has the final say on interstate pipelines.

The groups say the pipeline company has filed a "copious amount" of important information about the project since December, when FERC issued its draft environmental impact statement.

The filing says without that information, FERC, other agencies and the public can't "meaningfully analyze" the impact of the pipeline, which would serve public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina.

Aaron Ruby, a spokesman for Dominion, the lead company behind the project, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.