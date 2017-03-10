Former United Way employee admits $10,000 fraud at charity - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Former United Way employee admits $10,000 fraud at charity

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal authorities say a former employee of the United Way of Central West Virginia has pleaded guilty to credit card fraud, admitting she used the charity's credit cards to charge goods and services for herself.

According to prosecutors, 49-year-old Rhonda Kelley Conrad has agreed to make $10,301 in restitution.

She could face prison and a fine at sentencing June 1.

Investigators say she admitted improperly charging more than $6,000 at stores in 2014 and setting up false accounts within the United Way electronic payment system to fraudulently transfer more than $4,000 to her personal bank account.

The FBI and Charleston police investigated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.