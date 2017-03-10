Princeton man faces arson and attempted murder charges

An incident at an apartment complex in Mercer County lands one person in jail on an enormous bond. Officials arrested Steven England, 42, on Feb. 17, 2017. He is facing one count of First Degree Arson and four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

The charges were in connection with a string of fires that were set at an apartment complex on Kee St. in Princeton, WV. Princeton Fire Department responded to the fires on Feb. 5 and 6. According to the criminal complaint, England was caught on surveillance video either setting the fires or being there just before the fires was discovered. When he was interviewed by investigators, England denied being there.

The attempted murder charges were filed because there were four people inside the building when the fires were set. Investigators stated that England knew the people were inside at the time.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said a preliminary hearing was held on Feb. 27. Sitler said a family was upstairs at the time of the fire but they all made it out.

He said the fire was minor but England allegedly tried to set the fire more than once. England's case goes before the next session of the Mercer County grand jury. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $1 Million cash only bond.