Virginia State Police investigate fatal deputy crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash Thursday night on Interstate 77 that claimed the life of a sheriff's deputy.

Police say 32 year-old Deputy Curtis Bartlett of the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, was responding to a call for an ongoing pursuit when he collided with a tractor trailer on the exit ramp at exit 58.

This happened at around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Virginia State Police say he was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male from Barren Springs, Virginia, was not injured in the crash.