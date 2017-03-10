Mullens police arrest two on drug charges

Two men have been arrested in Wyoming County on drug charges after a traffic stop.

The Mullens police say they served an arrest warrant on Tyrone Miller for 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance oxycodone during the traffic stop on Thursday.

He was then charged with 3 more counts of possession with intent to deliver suboxone and oxycodone.

Andrew Canterbury -- the driver-- was charged with 2 counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

Police then conducted a search warrant of Miller's home -- where they recovered several unmarked bottles of pills and drug paraphernalia.

Both men are in the Southern Regional Jail.