Mullens police arrest two on drug charges

By Jody Neal, Producer
Two men have been arrested in Wyoming County on drug charges after a traffic stop.
The Mullens police say they served an arrest warrant on Tyrone Miller for 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance oxycodone during the traffic stop on Thursday.
He was then charged with 3 more counts of possession with intent to deliver suboxone and oxycodone.
Andrew Canterbury -- the driver-- was charged with 2 counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
Police then conducted a search warrant of Miller's home -- where they recovered several unmarked bottles of pills and drug paraphernalia.
Both men are in the Southern Regional Jail.   

