Concord Host's Open House for Raleigh County Students

The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center played host to a Concord University open house tonight for high school students.

The event featured a panel of current students, alumni and professors from the University. Organizers said the event is all aimed at getting prospective students acclimated with the campus.

"\We want to welcome students in the Beckley area to come to the campus see what types of programs we offer here and that's its more than just classes that there is student life on campus everything from honors programs tutoring we even have greek life here and students life that they can participate in," Sarah Wambe said. Wambe is the director of admissions at the university

For more information on upcoming events and activities for prospective students visit concord.edu.