WVSOM Celebrates Osteopathic Medicine

Educating the Community on Osteopathic Medicine was the goal Thursday night at the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. The school hosted an event for the public to better understand the unique approaches to Osteopathic medicine.



Nestled in the heart of Lewisburg, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been teaching medical students the art and science of osteopathy for decades.Doctor Bob Foster is the Associate Dean for Osteopathic medical education and coordinator of the annual Celebrate Osteopathic Medicine week. This year's theme is exploring the mind body and spirit of osteopathic medicine. Thursday night residents were educated on some of the unique approach's of osteopaths.



"Our main focus in graduates is Primary care or family docs general internists general pediatricians and all that we turn out more of them than we do sub specialists physicians and we also turn out a lot more people in rural areas," he said. "We also support the self healing properties or homeostatic properties of the body so the drugs that cause inflammation to stop we try not to use those those things and help the body heal it self."



The history of osteopathic medicine was also discussed by Doctor John Lewis an author who's latest work includes a biography of Dr. A T. Still, the founder of Osteopathic Medicine. Lewis explained Still's philosophy was aimed at using alternative methods of treatment instead of regular drugs that were used back in 1860's.



"As a result of that he started to look at how did the body worked what caused disease what was the inciting factor of disease and what you could do about sorting it out" Lewis said.