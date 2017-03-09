Budget Battle Continues at Legislative Session Half Way Mark

Governor Jim Justice again called out the Republican leadership for not producing a budget alternative 30 days into the Legislative Session. The only offer to date, is from the conservative "Liberty Caucus" which relies heavily on government budget cuts.

"No there's no taxes; no direct taxes on our citizens in our state. It actually leaves in the 2 percent teachers pay raise. It cuts the budget 80-some million from last year," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Liberty Caucus.

But Governor Justice is trying to appeal to Republican leaders and worries the Liberty budget is too focused on cuts.

"I haven't seen the specifics of what you are referring to, at all. I haven't seen any of it. I would dare say that it hurts a lot of people," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The sticking point for many Republicans is the Governor's insistence on tax increases. But he's already dropped his gas tax hike from 10, to four-and-a-half cents, but even some Democrats wonder if more compromise is in order.

"Something small. I think the Governor's come down on the gas tax to a happy medium of maybe three cents, if it even comes to that. But there's other things we can do," said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

Republican leaders promise a budget early next week, hinting at more cuts; not taxes.

"We're going to live within our means. For too long around this place and for too long in America frankly, we've spent more than we have," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

The budget deficit stands at 500 million dollars.

"And so the clock is literally ticking. Lawmakers have 30 days from today, to get a budget deal done, or risk having to come back for a special session," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.