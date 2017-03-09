Hunks in Heels Kicks Off Friday

A fundraiser to raise awareness about domestic violence is quickly approaching.

Friday, March 10, 2017 is the 4th Annual Hunks in Heels at the Beckley Moose Lodge. Our very own Joe Putrelo is participating and was practicing his walk in the heels this afternoon.

The event is almost sold out! So far more than $25,000 has been raised towards awareness about violence against women as of Thursday, March 8, 2017.

"The money goes for a lot of different reasons," Dee Sizemore, Women's Resource Center public relations coordinator, said. "We have the largest domestic violence and sexual violence shelter in the state of West Virginia, so we do a lot of good in the community."

Hunks in Heels is Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Moose Lodge in Beckley.

