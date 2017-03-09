Deputy Shortage After Budget Decrease In McDowell County

Deputies in McDowell County said they are doing the best they can after a reported 10 percent budget decrease in 2016 resulted in 4 deputies leaving. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, McDowell County Sheriff Martin West said they now have only 1 deputy working the evening shift. He said they don't have any working on the weekend. West said Troopers with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department cover for them on the weekends and also assist with the evening shift.

West said, "We'll try to do what we can to best serve the public. They deserve it. We're praying that things will get better, that we can get back to normal, get deputies hired and rehired and retrained. The bad thing about losing 4 certified deputies, it puts us in a hole."

West said the 4 deputes who left are now law enforcement officers in Mercer County. Now, West has just 10 deputes. However, 1 deputy is currently out on medical leave and another is off after having surgery. He said another 2 work at local high schools. West said right now he basically has 6 deputies. According to West, a hiring freeze has been in place since July of 2016.

West said, "We still answer some calls but we're just not able to do what we would like to do, what we done in the past to try to curb the problems and stop crime even before it happens."

Chief Field Deputy Roger Deel said he's been at the department for 18 years and said this is by far the worst budget situation he's seen.

Deel said, "It's put quite a bind on us all. We have to still serve the same amount of papers and bailiff courts and our transports. It's been pretty tough."

West says there will be a budget hearing sometime in the middle of March 2017. He said they will ask the McDowell County Commission for help.