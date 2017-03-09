Independence High School Seniors Become National Merit Scholar Finalists

Two students from a Raleigh County high school are being recognized for their hard work in the classroom.

William Burleson and Landon Buckland, Independence High School seniors, are National Merit Scholar finalists. They said it was based on their PSAT scores.

Both told 59News it took a lot of work to reach this accomplishment.

"I was excited about it, I guess thankful for the opportunity," Buckland said. "It's a really great program."

"It kind of came out of nowhere," Burleson added. "I mean it was exciting once I heard what it was. My parents, of course, were really glad to hear about it."

They will both graduate from Independence High in the spring.

Buckland said he would like to attend Princeton University or Michigan Institute of Technology. Burleson, meanwhile, hopes to go to either Harvard or Stanford.

