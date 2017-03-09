West Virginia Courtesy Patrol in Jeopardy

A state funded program that helps stranded drivers could soon be no more.

Legislation to get rid of the West Virginia Courtesy Patrol has been forwarded to the House of Delegates. The program provides help for stranded drivers and other roadwork.

Jeremy Lorton, Indiana resident, was passing through Ghent en route to North Carolina. He feels Courtesy Patrol is worth its cost.

"Especially, you know, being from out of town and not being near any resources that I might need such as car repair, or whatever, it's nice to know that's available if I needed it," Lorton said.

But the House Finance Committee is looking in a different direction for the way that money is spent. It voted Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to move more than $3 million that pays for Courtesy Patrol back into the Division of Highways road fund, instead of the state's general revenue fund.

The state's annual contract through the DOH for Courtesy Patrol is with Citizens Conservation Corps, or CCC in Beckley.

Jennifer Douglas, CCC chief operating officer, said cutting the program would be a mistake.

"I just hope that they don't look at the cost of the program, but they look at the value of the program," Douglas said. "The economic impact, it's one of the top programs in the country."

By removing Courtesy Patrol from its budget, the state could potentially save as much as $5 million, but more than 100 West Virginians would be put out of work.

"They're very important jobs, and we have a lot of responsibility to make sure their families are taken care of, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure we preserve those jobs," Douglas said.

Courtesy Patrol operates 16 hours each day, mostly evening and overnight hours.

Its contract with the CCC ends in May, 2017.

