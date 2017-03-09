Ansted Middle School Choir Travels to Compete in Indiana

Today one Fayette County show choir class drove to Indiana for a competition.

Students from Ansted Middle School have been practicing for months to compete at a larger level against other middle schools.

The show choir will be performing their own choreographed song and dance. This year they are doing their very own version of the Bachelor.

"It's just been a lot of fun that last two years I've been able to do it. It's a unique opportunity that a lot of people don't get that a lot of people want so we need to take full advantage of it," said a 8th grader at Ansted Middle School, Cyper Singer.

At the end of this month the group will go on to compete at the statewide level.