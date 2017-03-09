With Warm Weather Rafting Companies See Early Spring Tourism

60 degrees and sunny is the perfect combination for people to get out enjoy the outdoors. Seven students from West Virginia University made the trip to Fayette County to enjoy some of the fun Southern West Virginia has to offer. "We went rafting, zip lining, it's been a lot of fun. We might even go horseback riding tomorrow," said a WVU Student, Sayed Ghareeb.

After spending three hours exploring the Lower New River, Ghareeb said he couldn't be more thankful for the mild temperatures. "So excited I did this with the sunny weather and not having to do this in the cold," said Ghareeb.

As temperatures made their way into the high 60's, ACE Adventure Resort said they have already had an impact on their spring tourism. "With the warmer weather starting earlier, we're definitely seeing more people starting to book sooner," said ACE Adventure Resort Group Sales and Marketing Employee, Kelsey Regan.

Regan has already booked zip lining and rock climbing tours. As an outdoorsy person herself, Regan said it's exciting people are already getting a taste of the rapids. "This is probably the first year we've gone out this early in March," said Regan.

Regan said tour guides are on standby for the rare but beautiful days. For those interested in booking a trip, ACE has great deals this time of the year. ACE has spring specials going on through April 30th. If you would like to book a trip you can contact ACE Adventures Resort at https://aceraft.com/.