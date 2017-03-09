2017 Chocolate Festival Tickets to Benefit the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley

Tickets for the2017 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival are now on sale in select stores!



You can find ticket booklets at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, Bella the Corner Gourmet, and Harmony Ridge Gallery. They are sold for one dollar each, in booklets of five tickets. Each ticket gets you one tasting.



Sales benefit the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley and officials say they are thankful to be the recipients. "Our campaign technically kicks off in April and the Chocolate Festival is April the 8th. So, this is a way to really jump start our giving. We raise usually around the $20,000 mark for this festival so to lose that would be a real detriment to our giving capacity," says United Way of the Greenbrier Valley Executive Director Erin Hurst.



Tickets can be bought all the way up until the day of the event at those three locations.