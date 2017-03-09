Via Air Holds Meeting in Lewisburg to Address Resident Concerns

"We admit that our performance was awful," Via Air Vice President of Operations, Matthew Macri said to a room full of people on Thursday afternoon in Lewisburg.

Most of the Greenbrier Valley has experience disappointment when trying to fly with Via. Delayed and canceled flights have made up nearly half of all air service from the Greenbrier Valley Airport since Via Air took over in October 2016.

"We do acknowledge that we've had irregularities over the past few months and we've worked very hard to correct them," adds Macri.

Thursday's meeting was to address public concerns about the service, and provide solutions to past problems. Macri mentions, "We've been increasing our communications, we've hired customer service people to man telephones at our headquarter in Orlando, we've also increased maintenance capabilities, working with some of the country's best maintenance providers to help support our fleet."

Attendants hope Via-as a whole- lives up to their word. Especially after the floods and bad air service have created a financial hardship for the entire region.

"Everyone was excited about Via Air coming here and being able to travel and make connections and so forth," says County Commissioner Woody Hanna. "We need to rebuild that or do something else."

Via Air promised residents that the Greenbrier Valley Airport now has a designated aircraft as well as a spare plane. Residents are skeptical of what the future holds for air service in Greenbrier County.

One industry that has taken a major hit during this conflict with Via Air is tourism. When planes are not consistently flying in and out of the area, it's hard to get tourists to visit. Residents also say that when a tourist has airplane trouble flying in or out of the Greenbrier Valley, it can hurt the areas reputation.

"It really goes back to perception. If people have booked a flight and it's late or it gets cancelled, in this world of social media, the word can spread like wildfire. They can tell their friends and their family and before you know it, the word has spread that we don't have reliable air service," says Executive Director of the Greenbrier Valley CVB, Kara Dense.