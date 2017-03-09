Crane operator rescued after medical scare above building

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Fire crews were able to rescue a crane operator who lost consciousness while he was more than 300 feet in the air in downtown Norfolk. News outlets report the unidentified man was walking and talking after firefighters lowered him to the ground Wednesday. He wasn't hospitalized.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Julian Williamson says the man had an unspecified medical episode while he was working above the top of the former Bank of America tower. The building is being converted into luxury apartments.

The Virginian-Pilot reports two firefighters were hoisted to the building's 17th floor. They then climbed ladders to the top of the crane, which was about 80 to 100 feet higher. From there, they put the man in a harness and used a rope to lower him down.

