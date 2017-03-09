Warm winter hampers maple syrup production in the Mountain State

A mild winter like the one West Virginia experienced in early 2017 may be perfect for hiking, but not so great for skiing or for maple syrup.

"It's been an extremely mild winter," said Brandon Daniels, of Dawson, West Virginia.

Daniels, who runs Daniels Maple Syrup in Dawson, has been battling with the warmth all season long.

"Normal years, with normal weather, it takes about 50 gallons. This year, with the extreme warm temperatures we've had, it's taken about 75 to 80 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup," said Daniels.

The deep freezes that we normally see during the winter are necessary to draw sugar out of the roots of the trees. According to Daniels, this is what makes the sap sweet. Pure sap is more like water with just a hint of sweetness. However, without it, there would be no maple syrup. In fact, you can even drink it. The process of converting sap to syrup is actually quite simple.

"We just boil it down. You don't add anything to it. You just boil the sap down until you get the pure maple syrup," said Daniels.

Daniels has been making syrup for fifteen years. It is not his full-time job, but rather a side-job.

"It's a labor of love type of thing. We enjoy doing it. It's the first agricultural crop of the spring," said Daniels.

According to Daniels, this syrup season will likely end early. Though we are switching to a cooler pattern, spring is still just around the corner. This means our chances of seeing a prolonged cold stretch are going to continue to diminish.

Daniels also said that there are more than 53 million maple trees on private land in West Virginia, which is more than in the state of Vermont. There are also over 300 local syrup producers within the Mountain State.