Complaint: Woman said she set her 2 young sons' beds on fire

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been charged with setting a fire that killed her two young sons at their mobile home.

Media outlets report 29-year-old Molly Joe Delgado of Falling Waters was arrested Wednesday.

Assistant State Fire Marshal George Harms said in a criminal complaint that Delgado confessed to setting her children's beds on fire as her husband slept and leaving the home on Jan. 24. Delgado's husband opened a kitchen window and called for help. The boys ages 3 and 5 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delgado was held in the Eastern Regional Jail on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

