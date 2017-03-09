Unemployment rates rise in all 55 West Virginia counties

Unemployment rates rose in all 55 of West Virginia's counties in January.

WorkForce West Virginia says Jefferson County's 3.4 percent unemployment rate remains the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.9 percent and Monongalia County at 4.3 percent.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.7 percent. Clay County was next at 11.6 percent, and Roane and Wirt counties each were at 10.8 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.6 percent in January.