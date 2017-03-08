UPDATE: AT&T Outage Affecting 911 Calls Restored

UPDATE: Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 p.m.: AT&T posted on Twitter they have restored their 911 services to affected customers. AT&T has not released what caused the problem affecting customers nationwide.
ORIGINAL STORY: Dispatchers across the region have confirmed there is a problem with the AT&T wireless network that is not allowing people to call 911 nationwide.
Details are limited, but West Virginia Emergency Management Service has issued alerts to 911 centers across the state.
To contact local 911 center's alternate emergency numbers you can call:
Fayette County: 304-574-3590
Greenbrier County: 304-647-7911
McDowell County: 304-436-4106
Mercer County: 304-425-8911
Monroe County: 304-772-3912
Pocahontas County: 304-799-4601
Raleigh County: 304-255-9121
Summers County: 304-466-5613
Tazewell County, Va: 276-988-0645
Wyoming County: 304-732-6953
AT&T tweeted, "Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected."
