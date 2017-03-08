UPDATE: AT&T Outage Affecting 911 Calls Restored

UPDATE: Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 p.m.: AT&T posted on Twitter they have restored their 911 services to affected customers. AT&T has not released what caused the problem affecting customers nationwide.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dispatchers across the region have confirmed there is a problem with the AT&T wireless network that is not allowing people to call 911 nationwide.

Details are limited, but West Virginia Emergency Management Service has issued alerts to 911 centers across the state.

To contact local 911 center's alternate emergency numbers you can call:

Fayette County: 304-574-3590

Greenbrier County: 304-647-7911

McDowell County: 304-436-4106

Mercer County: 304-425-8911

Monroe County: 304-772-3912

Pocahontas County: 304-799-4601

Raleigh County: 304-255-9121

Summers County: 304-466-5613

Tazewell County, Va: 276-988-0645

Wyoming County: 304-732-6953

AT&T tweeted, "Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected."

