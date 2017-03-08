59News Reporter Tiffany Harris Speaks At BSC Women's History Month Luncheon

Wednesday March 8, 2017 was International Women's Day. It's celebrated every year on March 8th. The purpose of women's day is to celebrate women from across the globe and to continue to strive for women's equality. 59News spoke with an international student at Bluefield State College about the importance of this day.

Jelena Jevtic said, "I believe that this day is very important in our history because it celebrates women's rights movement. It celebrates women's right to work because that actually was obtained with this movement. I really think that we're on our way to seek equality."

The theme for International Women's Day this year is "Be Bold For Change."

To continue celebrating women on this day, our very own 59News Reporter Tiffany Harris was the keynote speaker at the Women's History Month Luncheon at Bluefield State College. Tiffany spoke about 3 women who helped pave the way for women in journalism.

Bluefield State College President Dr. Marsha Krotseng said, "Seen her many times on the other side of the camera so it's wonderful to have her speaking to us, sharing her remarks about her past and learning about reporters."

The event was held in the Herbert Gallery in the student center on Bluefield State's campus.