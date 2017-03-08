Tazewell County Community Remembers Beloved Coach Mitchem

Coaches and athletes at Tazewell Middle School along with the Tazewell County community paid tribute to Coach Steve Mitchem on Wednesday March 8, 2017. Mitchem passed away on March 4, 2017 after a brief illness. Friends of Mitchem said he coached football, baseball, and basketball at the varsity, rec league, and little league levels beginning in the 1980s. He coached football at Tazewell Middle School for the past 2 years, leading them to an undefeated season in 2016. One of his players, Chancellor Harris, said Mitchem was like a father figure to his teammates.

Chancellor said, "I just want him to know that I love him and I miss him. I'm going to keep him in my heart. I'll play just for him. It's going to be a very important season next year."

Football Coach J'me Harris said Mitchem was one of the best coaches he's ever worked for.

J'me said, "He was one of the best mentors for young people. He had a way of telling them, being bluntly honest with them and also for them to feel better about themselves even after hearing it."

Faculty and staff members at TMS were also wearing memory buttons for Coach Mitchem.

Head Varsity Baseball Coach Aaron Buchanan said, "He touched a lot of kids in this community and helped a lot of kids in this community. He helped a lot of kids through life problems and life instances. He showed a lot of coaches how to be a coach and how to be a better person."

Services for Coach Mitchem are Saturday, March 11, 2017 beginning at noon at the Tazewell Family Worship Center.