Fayette County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Coming This Spring

Fayette County is honoring it's fallen officers with a new memorial.

It will be placed in front of the Fayette County courthouse by the flag pole. The purpose of the memorial is to pay respect to all officers in the county and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"This is a way to not only honor those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, but it serves as a stark reminder to every officer in this county to wear your vest and don't take any unnecessary chances," Capt. Jim Sizemore of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department said.

The target date to have the memorial on display is May 15, 2017. Sizemore said it will cost around $7,000 and has not yet been fully paid for. So the Fayette County Commission is now looking for donations to fully fund it.

