West Virginia Schools Celebrate National School Breakfast Week

Gov. Jim Justice has declared the week of March 6-10 national school breakfast week in West Virginia.

The 2017 theme is "Take the School Breakfast Challenge." It encourages all parents, students and school employees to eat breakfast every morning.

Matt Boyd, Fayetteville High School health teacher, said it's the most important meal of the day.

"It's super important for kids to wake up, kind of get going, eat a good healthy breakfast," Boyd said. "It kind of gets your body going. It's what your body feeds off of for the first part of your day."

National School Breakfast Week was started in 1989.

Almost 3 million school breakfasts are served each month to students across more than 700 schools throughout the Mountain State because of the West Virginia Feed to Achieve Act.