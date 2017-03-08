Report Shows Alzheimer's and Dementia Continue to Impact Thousands of West Virginians

Alzheimer's and dementia continue to devastate West Virginia and the rest of the U.S.

The 2017 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures Report, released yesterday, shows around 37,000 West Virginians and 5.5 million Americans overall suffer from Alzheimer's dementia. If a treatment is not found, the report said that national statistic will triple by 2050.

Caregivers said people who have Alzheimer's go through a mental decline that can take away their abilities to remember the names and even faces of those they are closest to.

"I've had family members that's had the disease, and I've seen the progression of somebody that was able to do things on their own go down hill to the point where they couldn't remember other family members or that they need to go to the restroom," Diane Isner, home care administrator, said.

"A lot of people get into this business and think that it's going to be easy or something temporary," Brittany Widen, home care assistant, added. "And what you don't realize is that when you're in the home there with them every single day, they become part of your family. And you want to see them succeed. And when they do, it's very exciting to you."

Isner said that she spent several years helping her grandfather with Alzheimer's before the disease eventually took his life. The Alzheimer's Association reports women in the United States like her and Widen nationally make up two thirds of caregivers for people with dementia.

The year 2017 is also the most expensive for Alzheimer's care ever, at nearly $260 billion.

?Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.