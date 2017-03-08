Registration Opens for YMCA Swim School

One local organization has begun registration for their school swim league.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is looking for children to get involved in their swim school. This is for children ages 5-years-old to 15-years-old. The YMCA splits kids into teams based on the school they attend.

Instructors with the program say this is a lot of fun and a great way to learn new swimming skills. "Work on kicking as well as their breathing, they'll play games like sharks ad minnows and other games and they will get to participate in a full swim meet with times ad pads and everything," said the Aquatics Instructor, Ashley Peters.

Registration will be open until March 20th and the program begins this April. For members of the YMCA it's $40 for the season and for everyone else it's $60. If you are interested in signing up you can contact Ashley Peters with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia at 304-252-0715.