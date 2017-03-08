Greenbrier Resort Celebrates Longtime Employee Frank Mosley with Big Birthday Bash

Next month, the Greenbrier Resort is celebrating a special birthday!

It's long time employee Frank Mosley's 84th birthday and 58th year working at the resort. In honor of his special day, the weekend of April 7th will be filled with activities that overnight guests can take part in with Frank.



Resort officials say Frank is an important part of the resort's past and present. "It's our team members that make us really unique. You want to talk about a team member who embodies the Greenbrier Spirit? That's Frank Mosley. He absolutely loves being here. I think he's had 3 sick days in 58 years" says Greenbrier Public Relations Director Erik Hastings.

Late check in and check out, photo opportunities with Frank, bingo, and more will be offered the weekend of April 7th. The birthday activities are only open to registered overnight guests.