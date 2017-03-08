Three Greenbrier County Nonprofit Organizations Merge to Create Rental Housing Program

Three Greenbrier County nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help flood survivors who rented homes, get back on their feet.



The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, Homes for White Sulphur Springs, and Main Street White Sulphur Springs are all working together. They have started a rental renewal program for home renters who survived the June floods, but do not own the properties they lived in.

"This program is creating a situation where we can build new rental units and new properties up at Hope Village, maybe restore some of the ones that were damaged, and give renters the opportunity to rent again," says Erin Hurst, Executive Director of the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.



If you were renting a home in White Sulphur Springs at the time of the floods, you may qualify to rent through this program. The United Way is helping to fund the projects, but homes will be managed by Homes for White Sulphur Springs. If interested you can call the organizations office at 304- 536-9450.