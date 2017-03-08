Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement

UPDATE: 3/8/2017 2:42 p.m.

Sgt. Sutphin with the West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment says that two Boone County Schools employees were arrested today in relation to the ongoing embezzlement investigation.

Director of Transportation David Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey were arrested and arraigned at Boone County Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Jarrell and Harvey have connections to a local coal truck company who is suspected to have received money from the embezzlement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the total amount of money embezzled is $20,000+ in excess and growing.

They both were released on $50,000 surety bond following the arraignment.

Sgt. Sutphin expects for Jarrell and Harvey to appear in court in the next 20 days.

We will continue to update this investigation as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation involving an embezzlement case within Boone County Schools.

According to WVSP First Lieutenant Michael Baylous, the case involves the Boone County Schools Transportation Office in Foster, WV, specifically the bus garage.

According to Baylous, things were bought for personal use worth thousands of dollars over the past several years.

The WVSP have potential suspects in the case, though no arrest have been made yet.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.