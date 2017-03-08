WVBE has voted to Waive A-F Accountability System

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted today to waive the statewide accountability ratings for public schools for 2016-17.

The action waives Policy 2320, Section 5.2.a. which states that beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the West Virginia Accountability System will assign all public schools with a rating of A-F. Now A-F grades will not be determined for the 2016-17 school year.

The waiver puts West Virginia in alignment with the federal timelines outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which requires full implementation of an accountability system by the 2017-2018 school year.

“The Board has listened to various stakeholders throughout the state, including educators, who overwhelmingly ask us to reexamine our statewide accountability system,” said WVBE President Tom Campbell. “We understand an accountability system is necessary, but want to take time to evaluate the best solution for our schools and communities.”

The WVBE and West Virginia Department of Education will ensure multiple measures are included and the requirements of ESSA are met in the accountability system which will begin based on data from the 2017-2018 school year.