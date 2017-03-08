New Details: Psych evaluation ordered in attempted murder case

4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 UPDATE:

A hearing for Angela Graham was held on Thursday. She was one of two people who are accused of attacking Patricia Hartley in her home on Jan. 20. Graham was the girlfriend of Wayne Hartley, the victim's son.

The defense asked for a psychiatric evaluation of Graham, and the Honorable William Sadler granted the motion. According to court documents, she will undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation on March 27. She and Hartley are both scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 21.

ORIGINAL STORY: A hearing was held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 involving a case where an elderly woman was attacked in her home in January. Wayne Hartley and his girlfriend Angela Graham are charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding after an attack on Hartley's mother.

Attorney's asked for the two suspects to be tried separately. The judge did not rule on that motion during the hearing on Wednesday. Another pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 21. The trial is set to begin on March 28.