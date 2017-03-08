Surveillance photos released for break-in at Maynor home

Deputies in Raleigh County are asking for help from the community to track down three people who are wanted in a break-in at a home in Maynor. The crime happened between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 on Seahurst Road.

The suspects were captures on video surveillance. Deputies released pictures in the hope that someone in the community can identify the suspects. They said it appears to be two men and a woman.

Anyone with information the crime, or who the suspect may be is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9310. Tips can also be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, computer or mobile device.