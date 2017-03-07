Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Takes Over 4-H Camp

The Raleigh County Commission is handing over rights to the property of its 4-H Camp site.

County Commissioners chose to give the deed to the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority the morning of March 7, 2017. They said this was done because they feel the Parks and Recreation Authority can do a better job managing it.

"It was transferred from government entity to government entity, basically just to allow the Parks and Rec to maintain the property," Bill Roop, Raleigh County Commission Attorney, said.

Raleigh County Commissioners said the site will likely be used for more activities besides 4-H under the control of the Parks and Recreation Authority. They suggested weddings, parties and a place for children to play when 4-H is not using it.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.