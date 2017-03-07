Raleigh County Commission Picks Legal Team For Drug Lawsuit

The Raleigh County Commission plans to file a major lawsuit against drug distributors and chose a team of lawyers for the case the morning of March 7, 2017.

Raleigh County Commissioners believe the area is going through a drug epidemic because of irresponsible distributors. They said the percentage of drug crimes in the area has doubled in recent years as of 2017.

Law enforcement agencies within the county agree.

"If we would do a study and go back and look at all the crimes where there's some type of drug activity or drug dependency that's related to the type of crimes, then I would say we'd have a large majority of our crimes which are drug related," Lonnie Christian, Beckley Police Chief, said.

Byrd White, president of the Raleigh County Commission, said the drug problem has created an expensive jail bill and other damages to the area.

"I would say that the majority of the people incarcerated, it would be my opinion that their incarceration was due in whole, or in part to drugs and their dependence there on," White said.

So White and the other Raleigh County Commissioners said they plan to file a lawsuit against major drug companies and distributors. The County Commission selected Wooton, Davis, Hussell and Ellis PLLC to represent it.

Two other local law firms were in the mix to be chosen.

"We really looked at all of their qualifications, their history, their number of people in the firm," White said.

The names of the drug distributors in the future lawsuit haven't been named yet.

