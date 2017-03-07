Four arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

An investigation into drug trafficking has lead to the arrest of four people in the Scarbro area. Deputies and Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force searched a home on Scarbro Road at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Investigators said they found large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana during their search. They also found a handgun. There were four people arrested as a result of the search.

Joshua Gray, 32, Juanita Gray, 36, and Phillip Gray, 33, all of Oak Hill, WV along with Kendall Williams, 33, of Macon, GA are charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. More charges could be filed when the case goes to the grand jury.

Anyone with information about drug deals happening in their neighborhood is encouraged to report it. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers by calling 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, computer or mobile device.