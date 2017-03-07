Preparations Underway For Town Hall Meeting With Bernie Sanders

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, preparations were underway at Mount View High School in McDowell County all in anticipation for the upcoming town hall meeting on Sunday, March 12, 2017 with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders will be speaking about the challenges facing the community and solutions. It begins at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in Welch. This comes after the meeting scheduled in February was canceled. Crews are getting the auditorium ready for Senator Sanders' visit.

Technology Information Specialist for McDowell County Schools Bill Hornick said, "Preparations right now, some of the rooms are being repainted, scrubbed, preparing for the catering people to come in. I guess there's a lot of behind the scenes things with the electricians coming in to make sure for the power."

Anyone interested in attending the meeting has to register. You can email wvtownhall@gmail.com.

