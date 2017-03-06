LATEST: Woman revived after fire has passed away

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 UPDATE:

Officials with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's office announced on Wednesday afternoon, that Amber Terry, who was being treated at Cabell-Huntington Hospital's burn unit, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 UPDATE:

The victim of a fire in Green Valley was identified by the Mercer County Sheriff on Wednesday morning as Amber Terry. Investigators with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's office are hoping to speak with her, but her condition may prevent her from speaking to them.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined., Ms. Terry is still in the burn unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey said the woman who was declared dead in a mobile home fire in Green Valley has been revived. Sheriff Bailey said the woman was dead for 10-15 minutes, but was was revived and is being airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital's Burn Unit.

Dispatchers report the call came in around 8 p.m. Monday at Woody's Trailer Park on the 400 block of Maple Acres Road. Green Valley, Bluewell and East River Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff's deputies and the Princeton and Bluefield Rescue Squad.

Neighbors tell us the woman who was injured in the fire was in her thirties. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

